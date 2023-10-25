Playing his best for his No. 1 fan! Travis Kelce’s close friend and fellow NFL star Micah Parsons revealed that he believes the Kansas City Chiefs player gets a “confidence boost” that keeps him on his A-game every time Taylor Swift is in the stands.

During the Tuesday, October 24, episode of “The Edge With Micah Parsons” podcast, the Dallas Cowboys player admitted that while Travis, 34, doesn’t need a good luck charm because he’s played consistently well in recent years, his highly publicized romance with Taylor, 33, is certainly keeping him in line on the field.

“Travis Kelce’s my boy, the best tight end in the league for like the past three, four years, so it’s obviously not Taylor Swift,” Micah, 24, said. “But I’m gonna tell y’all one thing. When there is a bad girl and she’s in attendance and she’s watching you, that gives you an extra boost of confidence.”

He concluded, “You know what Kelce’s doing. I know what’s going on. He was already doing it, so now it’s like ‘Yeah, I’m gonna do it more now.’ Like it’s a swagger. It’s a confidence when those things happen. Y’all know how it goes.”

Taylor sparked dating rumors with Travis in early September after the Chiefs tight end attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her Eras tour stop in Kansas City in July. She attended her first Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, cheering for her man alongside his mom, Donna Kelce. The Chiefs took home the win that night and won the other games Taylor attended on October 1, October 12, and Sunday, October 22.

Even Chiefs coach Andy Reid acknowledged the possible effect Taylor is having on Travis’ game. After the October 22 match-up with the Los Angeles Chargers, Reid joked, “Kelce keeps getting better with time. Taylor can stay around all she wants.”

Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, acknowledged the stats during the Wednesday, October 25, episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but when T. Swift is at the game, you’re averaging 99 yards. When you are left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game,” Jason, 35, told Travis.

Travis said it was “hard to wrap his head around” the stats and reacted to his coach’s comment about Taylor.

“I love Coach Reid, man. What a guy. Listen, when you’re getting Big Red’s approval and blessings, you know you’re doing something right,” he said.

Meanwhile, it seems Taylor loves being Travis’ cheerleader. She was spotted at Sunday’s game enthusiastically jumping, shouting, and chest and fist bumping her neighbors during every play. She was even seen coming up with a secret handshake with fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes. At one point during the game, Taylor jumped up and gasped in shock as Travis was tackled to the ground, with her reaction going viral on social media.