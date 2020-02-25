Stylish duo! Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Monday, February 25, to share a photo with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, and the couple looked so chic in their similar outfits.

“Always feel cool after a trip to Herbergerzzz,” the 27-year-old wrote on the black-and-white snap. We must admit, the pair do look good together.

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/ Instagram

Cody, 23, and Miley went public with their romance in early October 2019, after the Disney album shared a photo of her beau confirming he’s just her “type.” Since then, they’ve been going strong and regularly give fans a glimpse into their sweet relationship. For instance, shortly after confirming they’re an item, Miley was hospitalized and to help lift her spirits, Cody serenaded her. “This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he just wrote for me,” Miley said on Instagram at the time.

Miley and Cody’s romance may have come as a surprise to many, especially because she had recently called it quits with Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth before that. However, the musicians’ loved ones, including their moms, are fully supportive of their union.

“Puts a smile on my dial to see you both so blissfully happy,” Cody’s mom, Angie Simpson, shared on IG in October 2019. “Hearing your laughs and seeing the smiles on your faces lights up my heart #happyforyouguys #beautifullsouls @codysimpson @mileycyrus.” Evidently, Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, agreed, too. “Puts a smile on my face, too, @angiemsimpson. Love you, my sweet friend,” the mom of five replied.

Miley and Cody seem pretty into each other — they’ve even spent birthdays and holidays together. Most recently, the “Malibu” singer gushed about the Australian pop star for his 23rd birthday in January. “Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world, [Cody],” Miley captioned a photo she shared on her Insta Story at the time. “I love you and our pirate life!” Not long after, she gave him another birthday shout-out and referred to him as her “favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth.” Too sweet!