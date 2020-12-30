Miley Cyrus Is Far From Cody Simpson’s First High-Profile Ex: See All His Former Flames

After years of being close friends, Cody Simpson dated Miley Cyrus for 10 months before they called it quits. However, she’s far from the first A-lister the singer has been romantically linked to. Since he became famous, his list of celebrity exes includes model Gigi Hadid and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. With lots of love, however, comes lots of drama — and some of his exes have been happy to share the dirt.

In January 2019, model Clair Wuestenberg put the musician on blast on her Instagram Story. Though she’s since deleted not only the post but her whole account, J-14 quoted her as saying, “The more I’ve been talking to people, the more I can step back and see myself for who I am rather than identifying with the relationship I’ve been in. … I guess I should address the situation so people know what I’m talking about. My boyfriend broke up with me, and in a really, really s–tty way. I’d like to tell everybody about it, but I’m sure it would be not so good for his career, so I’ll keep it quiet.”

While encouraging her fans not to stay in bad relationships, she warned them not to “let somebody tell you that you’re overly emotional about a situation.” Seemingly speaking to Cody directly, she continued, “You treated me like garbage. Go f–k yourself. Go f–k everything. I’m done.” A screenshot of her story captured by the outlet also seemed to show her slammed her ex as “spoiled, privileged, self-obsessed [and] narcissistic.”

Later that year, the pendulum swung the other way when he sparked a romance with Miley. In October 2019, he serenaded her in the hospital. They also went out on a double date with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). A month later, the blond helped his boo celebrate her 27th birthday with a quiet night in. In January 2020, it was his turn. Sharing a mirror selfie of the duo looking awfully dapper, Miley captioned it, “Won’t be [with] the prince on his B-day, so had to give him his present early!”

Even though he and Miley split, his dating history includes all kinds of cuties. Check it out in the gallery below.