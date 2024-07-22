Miley Cyrus Calls Out Kendall Jenner For Singing Flowers

Is a Miley Cyrus and Kendall Jenner music collab coming soon? The Hannah Montana alum hilariously called out the Kardashians star for singing along during her performance of “Flowers” during an intimate concert in Los Angeles.

Miley, 31, performed for nearly 200 people at celebrity hot spot Chateau Marmont on July 18 as part of a celebration event for Gucci Flora. The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker has represented the perfume since 2021. While singing her 2023 hit “Flowers,” Miley paused and said, “Why am I singing and you’re not?” She then pulled down her sunglasses, looked into the crowd and quipped, “Is Kendall Jenner doing harmonies?” Footage of the moment was shared on Gucci’s TikTok.

The former Disney Channel star ad-libbed a few other times during the performance. Instead of singing the usual lyrics to the chorus, she said, “Started to cry, but then remembered … I’m the face of Gucci.” Miley paused for a long moment to take in the crowd’s cheers before continuing the song.

Instead of singing that she would “paint my nails cherry red,” Miley changed the lyric to “Ancora red,” referencing the color introduced by Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno, who was present at the event.

Other celebrity guests at the Chateau Marmont that night included Salma Hayek, Kim Petras, Rumer Willis, Chloe Kim, Symone, Law Roach and Yves Tumor.

In the comments of a video of the entire performance on Gucci’s TikTok, fans gushed over Miley’s stage presence.

“My dream is to hear Miley sing at a small venue! Her personality while singing the lyrics is everything,” one user commented, while another added, “SO ABSOLUTELY LOVELY WHAT A GREAT PERFORMANCE MILEY.”

“BEST CHOICE EVER,” another fan wrote.

Miley previously put on a lively show for fans with “Flowers” at the 2024 Grammys in February. Channeling Tina Turner vibes, the “Party in the U.S.A.” songstress took to the stage full of energy and even called out the audience for not being at her level.

“Why are y’all acting like y’all don’t know this song?” she said. Later, she ad-libbed in the chorus, “I just won my first Grammy!”

In a video before she took to the stage, Miley explained why she agreed to perform the song at the Grammys at all. “I thought about it this morning as I was rehearsing, like ‘Why am I doing this?’ Oh, yeah! For me!” she said, adding that she was going to watch her performance in bed the following morning.

While accepting her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers,” Miley shared a sweet story about a boy and a butterfly.

“So, there was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly. And so, his parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited. He just went outside, out in the sun, and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck. He sat down on the ground, he finally let go and he surrendered, and he was okay that he wasn’t gonna capture this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose,” she said. “This song ‘Flowers’ is my butterfly. Thank you.”