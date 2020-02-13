Serving looks! Miley Cyrus stepped out during New York Fashion Week wearing an itty bitty black-and-white crop top, black pants and trendy red boots while leaving the Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York City. The singer not only looked fab exiting the event on February 12, but she also walked the runway alongside A-list supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Karlie Kloss.

Miley is a favorite celeb of the iconic designer — she was even the face of his spring 2014 campaign. In 2019, she collaborated with the brand to design a hoodie with her charity Happy Hippie Foundation. She was a no-brainer as a special runway guest.

WWD/Shutterstock

Her catwalk outfit is officially our new vibe forever. She looked chic in black pants and matching bra top with patent leather gloves and pointy-toed pumps. The ensemble popped with a zebra-print coat that the 27-year-old casually carried in her right hand. “Genius design and execution,” Miley captioned a close-up video of her glam from the night on Instagram. The show was definitely one for the books, and the “Mother’s Daughter” singer wasn’t the only surprise. Interpretive dancers filled the space as models walked in pops of color and unique designs.

Gigi, the ex of Miley’s current man Cody Simpson, was in attendance working, but photos and videos from the fashion show don’t show the ladies crossing paths at any point. So, any possible awkwardness was likely avoided. As of February 10, the Australian stud was in NYC, but it’s unclear if he attended the event or met up to celebrate with Miley afterward. “Galvanized, you are beyond,” the 23-year-old gushed over the beauty in her social media comments.

Instagram

The “Malibu” singer’s post-show outfit was definitely party-ready. “Swipe right. But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon,” Miley captioned a series of photos of herself in the cute crop top, where one snapshot included a nip slip.

Miley always keeps us obsessed. Keep scrolling to see her post-show look for the night!