Where’s the beach? Back in Seaside Heights! MTV announced that a new era of Jersey Shore — with the working title Jersey Shore 2.0 — is coming to the network.

“It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts,” MTV shared in a May 2022 statement, announcing the upcoming series. “Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long.”

The original series premiered in December 2009 and introduced viewers to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. Years after Jersey Shore came to an end in December 2012, some of the original stars returned for the spinoff series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Now, a new cast is ready to emerge.

Keep reading for everything we know about Jersey Shore 2.0 so far.

The Jersey Shore 2.0 Cast

Details about the series’ upcoming cast have been kept under wraps thus far.

Where Will Jersey Shore 2.0 Take Place?

While filming locations have yet to be announced, it’s safe to assume the Jersey Shore is the place to be for these up-and-coming reality stars.

Will the Original Cast Return to Jersey Shore 2.0?

From the sound of it, no. Following the announcement, some of the original stars took to social media and reacted negatively to the news of the upcoming show.

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see,” the MTV veterans shared in a joint statement. “We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”

They concluded the statement urging fans to tune into the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which MTV also announced in May 2022 would return.

“The world is finally open again and the squad is free to roam — from El Paso for an old-fashioned roommates-only trip to San Diego for a full-on family vacation,” MTV’s official logline read for the next Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season. “But buckle up, because where this group goes, drama follows. Marriages inches past the point of no return, and it’s time to settle some old scores that will have the whole family at odds.”

The drama continues.