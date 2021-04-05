The Stars of ‘Jersey Shore’ Are Living in Luxury! See Where Snooki, JWoww, Deena and More Live

Gym, tan, living in luxury! The stars of Jersey Shore have come a long way since their days of partying in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. That said, a majority of the cast, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, still live in the Garden State.

Additionally, Samantha “Sweetheart” Giancola, who declined to participate in the Jersey Shore spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, also resides in NJ. Pauly “Pauly D” DelVecchio, on the other hand, lives in Las Vegas and Angelina Pivarnick lives in Staten Island, while Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Vinny Guadagnino live in Los Angeles.

In fact, Vinny celebrated his 33rd birthday by dropping a whopping $3.5 million for his Hollywood Hills mansion, according to TMZ.

“I’ve never gotten myself a birthday gift … so, for my Jesus year, I’m blessed and thankful to have closed on another home,” the MTV personality captioned a November 2020 Instagram post. “I’m officially ‘Bicoastal Vinny.’ To new beginnings, following dreams and chasing goals. Your second life begins when you realize you only have one … Happy B-day to me.”

Based on the photos, Vinny’s bachelor pad is hardly a work in progress. The house is modern, sleek and definitely doesn’t need any renovations. That said, The Situation and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, are all about making steady improvements to their love nest.

“The house is a never-ending work in progress … kind of like us,” Lauren, who is expecting baby No. 1 with Mike, previously told Life & Style. “I don’t think it needs anything, but we’re just going to try to improve it a little bit here and there.”

Of course, after being in the spotlight for years, Mike and Lauren are used to the occasional fan visit … within reason! “I think it is interesting when you share your home on TV, everybody feels like it’s an open place to visit,” she explained. “But people are usually respectful. We get a lot of drive-bys, but nothing too invasive.”

