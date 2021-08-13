Bye, bye, bicoastal Vinny! Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino sold his Los Angeles home less than one year after purchasing it as a birthday gift for himself.

TMZ reported on Thursday, August 12, that the MTV star’s Hollywood Hills house, which is located just north of L.A.’s famous Sunset Strip, is under contract for $3.85 million.

The deal is still in escrow, but if it goes through, Vinny will make almost a $300,000 profit. He bought the home nine months ago for $3.51 million, the outlet reported.

The gorgeous 2,685 square-foot abode boasts three bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and amazing views of the city in the backyard.

Needless to say, Vinny was extremely proud of his hefty purchase. “I’ve never gotten myself a birthday gift. So, for my Jesus year, I’m blessed and thankful to have closed on another home,” the Double Shot at Love star wrote via Instagram in November 2020. “I’m officially bicoastal Vinny. To new beginnings, following dreams and chasing goals. Your second life begins when you realize you only have one.”

It’s unclear if Vinny will be on the hunt for a new piece of real estate on the West Coast. The Control the Crazy author has seemingly been spending most of the summer around Los Angeles but shared photos of a trip to Cabo San Lucas on August 12. However, he was also enjoying the hot months in New York City and Las Vegas in June.

In addition to his L.A. digs, Vinny has owned his place in his hometown of Staten Island for quite some time, which has been featured on both of his MTV reality shows.

The Keto Guido Cookbook author has come a long way since first appearing on our television screens over 10 years ago. “When I was younger, a successful night would mean going to the best party, getting laid, etc.,” he wrote, adding “#ThisIs30, on his Instagram Stories in July. “Now, a successful night is when I get nine hours of sleep.”

