New Dad Justin Bieber 'Wants to Make Peace' With Selena Gomez (EXCL)

Justin Bieber is a changed man since the birth of his baby Jack, and he’s looking to mend fences with old foes, starting with Selena Gomez and her fiancé-in-waiting Benny Blanco, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Justin has totally mellowed out, he’s got nothing but peace and love for everybody and he has a checklist of people he wants to make peace with.”

“Right now, the priority is taking care of baby Jack, but he’s also had time to contemplate his past and has decided he really wants a clean slate.”

“He regrets a lot of the things he did and said in the past, looking back he says it was out of immaturity and he wants to make it right.”

New dad Justin, 30, has come a long way from his trouble-making pop star youth to settling in with his new responsibilities as a husband and father.

Chief amongst his angst-ridden exploits was a relationship with actress and pop sensation Selena, 32, which could be described as on-again off-again in the most generous terms.

The media-devoured romance kicked off in 2010 when Justin serenaded the Disney star with his song “One Less Lonely Girl” at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

After two years of relationship tumult only teens could produce, the pair called it quits in November 2012 for the first time.

They flirted back and forth on social media, dropping hints to news outlets and generally confusing the pining masses hoping or hating on their romance, but by 2014, the “Baby” singer’s capers strayed from typical growing pains to dangerous high jinks.

Fame began to get the better of the Canadian popstar, with an arrest for drunk driving in January that year, followed by the harrowing loss of his pet monkey, accusations of vandalism by his neighbors and, in July, an alleged fist fight with Lord of the Rings hunk Orlando Bloom over model Miranda Kerr.

In January 2016 Justin, still trying to piece together his image, met his current wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), but their dating status remained unclear at first.

In August of 2016, things between the singer and Selena came to a head, with each flaming the other on social media, accusing one another of infidelity and making nasty comments, which finally lead Justin to delete his entire Instagram account.

The will-they-won’t-they pair reunited for a few dates over the next two years after burying the hatchet and even attended church together.

Things ultimately didn’t work out, with Justin marrying Hailey, 27, and Selena now with music producer Benny, 36.

With the birth of Justin’s first kid, Jack, on August 23, the source says his wild-child days are firmly in the rear view, and he’s looking to make amends.

“Benny and Selena are at the top of the list, and he’s decided to try again to mend fences with them,” the insider tells.

“He’s saying he’s going to write them both a really heartfelt note and appeal to clear the air because he doesn’t want any of that lingering awkwardness or negativity that he knows is still there.”

“He feels so blessed right now and it’s got him wanting to spread the love and good vibes.”