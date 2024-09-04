Justin Bieber Is a ‘Proud New Dad’ After Hailey Gave Birth to Son

He’s here! On August 23, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced the arrival of their first child.

“Welcome home, Jack Blues Bieber,” the singer wrote alongside a sweet Instagram snap of their son’s toes. “Justin has thrown himself into parenthood with a huge smile on his face,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s getting up in the middle of the night with Hailey whenever Jack needs to be fed, doing diaper changes and whatever else he can to help.”

The pop star, 30, is also doting on his wife, 27, nonstop, the source adds, and making sure that she gets plenty of rest. “Justin and Hailey aren’t letting a ton of people come over right now. They’re mostly staying in their little bubble. But Justin has been FaceTiming everyone, bragging about how amazing his baby boy is. He’s a very proud new dad.”

The pop star and makeup mogul, who married in 2018, waited six years to start a family, but have been vocal for years about wanting children. Shortly after their wedding, Hailey revealed, “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own.” Two years later, babies were still very much on their minds, with Justin, spilling, “I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out … I’d love to have myself a little tribe.” Hailey admitted that pregnancy wasn’t always easy, telling W she suffered from all-day morning sickness but loved indulging a craving for pizza.

Getty

Finally becoming parents has left the power couple “on cloud nine,” a second source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Hailey’s exhausted but Justin’s encouraging her to sleep and is right by their side 24/7,” the insider says, adding that “he and Hailey are both so in love with Jack. It’s getting better with each passing minute.”

Justin and the Rhode founder announced they were expecting their first child with a vintage-themed maternity video on May 9. Hailey was visibly pregnant in the video as she donned a full-body lace white gown that hugged her body and highlighted her growing baby bump.

On May 29, Life & Style exclusively reported that the “Baby” singer purchased a massive $700,000 diamond ring for Hailey’s extravagant push present.

The couple quickly got into nesting mode and by July, they were in search of a nanny for their little one. “He’s super picky and wants someone who’s spiritual, comes from a good background and is willing to sign a nondisclosure agreement,” a fourth insider exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

Hailey and Justin spent a lot of time connecting during her pregnancy, especially since the model’s family wasn’t really around.

On July 23, Hailey told W Magazine that she is “not super close” with her famous brood “at this point in her life.”

“I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family,” she told the publication, adding, “I started traveling the world, making my own money. That pushed me into adulthood kind of quickly.”