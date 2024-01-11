Embarking on a healthy hair journey is a common New Year’s resolution. Creating a consistent routine is a good place to start. Products which gently cleanse, condition and hydrate your tresses are a must. Opting for strengthening treatments and scheduling frequent trims could be up for debate. Then, there are things like finding tension-free styles and sleeping on silk or satin pillowcases to prevent dryness and breakage. While it seems like most of the hair growth journey focuses on products to apply to or on the hair, hair growth gummies are a helpful addition as well.

Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman discussed the importance of hair health in a blog post for haircare brand Vegamour. “It wasn’t until a few years ago that I realized our strands and scalp deserve as much attention and care as the rest of our bodies (and minds) do,” she wrote. “It’s clear that sustainability and ethics aren’t an afterthought; these values are deeply ingrained in everything Vegamour does.

The brand promotes hair growth, strength and overall health through different products like serums, shampoos and even hair growth gummies. Looking to add a new supplement to your lineup? Read ahead for the scalp-boosting scoop!

Vegamour’s GRO Biotin Gummies are strawberry-flavored deliciousness and just so happen to be shaped like adorable hearts. Swoon-worthy moment aside, these supplements are enriched with so many ingredients to help the hair and scalp thrive.

Kidman mentioned the brand’s dedication to commitment to sustainability in her blog post. It’s no surprise, considering these gummies are made with vegan ingredients, including biotin — a popular hair-strengthening enzyme. They’re also formulated with vitamins A, B-5, C, E, 6 and 12. More than just clean ingredients, these supplements don’t have any harmful sulfates, artificial fragrances, parabens or silicones.

Wondering how long it takes to see results? The brand suggests some results will be visible in up to three months and full results around month four.

Verified Amazon shoppers can’t deny how well these gummies work. “I’ve only taken the first bottle so far” one reviewer prefaced. “I’ve already noticed new hair growing. My baby hair is growing y’all.” The reviewer was sure to let other shoppers know that the growth doesn’t just stop at the hair on your head. “I also noticed hair growth in some other areas I was not targeting,” they added before mentioning that they’ll just “keep on shaving” their legs.

Whether you’re embarking on a healthy hair journey or you’re just looking for another supplement to add to your collection, shop Vegamour’s Nicole Kidman-approved GRO Biotin Gummies. If it’s good enough for the iconic superstar, it’s certainly good enough for us!

