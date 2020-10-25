In love with love! Nikki Bella gushed over Bachelor Nation couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick while congratulating Kaitlyn on her new single, “Good for Somebody,” on Sunday, October 25.

“Congrats on the single!” the 36-year-old wrote over a screenshot of the track playing on her phone. “You and @jason_tartick are #CoupleGoals.” The Total Bellas star encouraged her fans to swipe up and listen to the song, and included the hashtag “#TeamWillYouAcceptThisDance” in a nod to Kaitlyn’s partnership with Nikki’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

After not appearing on the dance competition series for season 28 in 2019, fans were thrilled when it was announced that Artem, 38, would return and be paired up with the Bachelorette alum. Nikki, who welcomed son Matteo with Artem in July, has been vocal about the difficult transition into parenthood due to her future husband’s demanding rehearsal and shooting schedule — but according to Kaitlyn, the couple makes it work.

Nikki and Artem “have a really good, supportive relationship,” the Spade and Sparrow founder exclusively told Life & Style earlier this month. “I feel like they’re such a good team.”

“Every time Artem comes into the studio, he’s always just so happy and in such a good mood, and I know it’s because of Nikki and their newborn,” the Canadian native raved. “She really lets him sleep when he can so that he can show up for the dancing.”

The Russian dancer is also “really hands-on when he’s home” and completely in love with his first child. “He just beams with joy and shows pictures of him whenever he’s on the show,” Kaitlyn revealed. “He’s so happy. It’s so cute.”

As for the Bachelor Nation babe and her boyfriend, 32, the pair are “on the same page” when it comes to baby plans of their own. “In quarantine, it’s funny, we have one of our kids’ names picked out already. Really normal, right?” Kaitlyn said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti‘s podcast in September. There have been engagement rumors in the past, but the Seattle native has yet to pop the question. The pair started dating in January 2019, just two months after her split from fiancé Shawn Booth.