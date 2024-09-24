Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) did not appear on the latest episode of her and sister Brie Garcia’s (formerly Brie Bella) podcast amid issues in her personal life. Brie hosted the Monday, September 23, episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show” solo.

“Nikki isn’t here because, as you all know, she’s going through something personal in her life,” Brie, 40, told listeners, referring to Nikki’s recent divorce filing after her estranged husband, Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested for corporal injury to a spouse. “And she just asks for her privacy for her and her family, so we’re going to give that. But she sees all the support and love. And we’re always grateful for all of your love and support. So thank you all for that.”

Brie also confirmed that Nikki, 40 planned on being back for next week’s podcast episode. Prior to this week’s episode, the podcast was on a brief hiatus and last aired on August 28, one day before Artem’s August 29 arrest.

During the episode, Nikki opened up about how she and Artem were planning a spa day to celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary, which fell on August 26. “When you’re in the steam room together or the sauna or the pool or the waiting area before your massage or after, you just get to sit and chat,” she explained. “Artem and I talked about doing that.”

She added that she and Artem, 42, had done something similar on their previous anniversary, which helped them with planning for the future. “It gave us a chance to communicate about our marriage,” she added. “Where are we at, what are you loving, what are you not loving? We had such a great conversation and made, not goals for the next years of marriage, but [figuring out] what are some things we can add into our marriage or are looking forward to in our marriage.”

Nikki has been keeping a low profile since Artem’s arrest. One day after the incident, her rep released a statement that said, “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.” On September 2, she showed up to host Netflix’s live hot dog eating contest between Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi.

After being spotted without her wedding ring, Nikki filed for divorce from the professional dancer on September 11. She listed their official date of separation as August 29, the day Artem was arrested. In her divorce filing, Nikki asked for primary and legal custody of her and Artem’s 4-year-old son, Matteo, but did not request to block Artem’s visitation rights. Artem filed his own divorce paperwork on September 13, asking for joint custody and spousal support from his estranged wife.

“Nikki is absolutely furious that Artem is asking for spousal support,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. She’s still in shock and has been asking herself, ‘Who the hell did I marry?’ She’s dumbfounded by Artem’s audacity and lack of shame.” The insider added that Nikki plans to “fight back” against Artem’s request and “hopes a judge, if it actually comes to that, sees right through his disgusting and exploitative cash grab.”