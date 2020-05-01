She’s getting closer! Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Thursday, April 30, to give fans a sweet update on her growing baby bump.“26 weeks today,” the 36-year-old captioned two photos of fiancé Artem Chigvintsev cradling her tummy.

Fans couldn’t help but express their well-wishes for the expecting couple. “This makes me so happy,” commented one follower. “Happy 26 weeks,” wrote another. “We can’t wait for your baby,” replied a third. Neither can we!

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

Though Nikki is loving everything about her pregnancy, she hasn’t shied away from talking about the challenges she’s faced. For starters, the Total Bellas star has struggled with her changing body. “Being a first-time mom and just as your body changes … It’s not just the outer part but it’s the inner part — your hormones are going crazy,” she exclusively told Life & Style. It’s helped that Nikki can rely on her sister, Brie Bella, to discuss these issues with.

“So, Brie is just constantly reminding me, ‘You’re pregnant. Vanity doesn’t even exist anymore,’ and is trying to just have me be present and appreciate these changes, and it’s tough,” the mom-to-be added.

Despite the downsides of pregnancy, Nikki says it’s all worth it. “You just look at this thing growing inside of you, and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe how I’m so in love with something I’ve never even met!'” she admitted.

The brunette beauty still has three and a half months left of her pregnancy, and so far, she continues to make fitness one of her priorities. On Tuesday, April 28, Nikki gave followers a glimpse into her workout and got real about struggling to stay consistently active. “Got my power walk, elliptical and little weights on,” she captioned her Instagram Story at the time. “Yesterday, [I] was mainly in bed. Baby was taking it all from me. But goodness, look how much my baby has grown.”

Luckily, she has more energy and motivation now. “Today, [I’m] feeling so much better,” she continued. “Haven’t lifted any weights in over a week, so [I] felt great doing it today.” You go, girl!