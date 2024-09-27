For decades, Pamela Anderson was regarded as little more than a blonde bombshell and vapid sex symbol who posed for Playboy, ran on the beach in a red Baywatch swimsuit and engaged in a string of failed marriages. Not anymore.

In early 2023, she showed the world a different side of herself with her Emmy-nominated documentary, Pamela, a Love Story, and her memoir, Love, Pamela. Shortly after, she went viral when she entered her no make-up era, a movement she’s called “fun and freeing.”

Now, the 57-year-old — who’s garnering rave reviews for her gritty portrayal of an aging-out Vegas dancer in Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl — says she’s living on her own terms.

“I feel so blessed and fortunate that I get this opportunity and chance to have this life that I’ve thought I could have a long time ago,” she said during a September 7 interview.

She’s earned it. “After her documentary and book, people started to respect Pam as a woman of intelligence who has a purpose in life,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She can finally show people who she really is and have her say.”

Good Things for Pamela Anderson

Pam admits she played a part in keeping herself confined to labels. “I underestimated myself too,” she admitted to one interviewer, adding that she harbors no resentment about being pigeonholed as a bimbo. “Having nothing to live up to is a good position to be in. You can surprise everybody even with a full sentence. You’re a genius.”

The source says Pam’s thrilled to be “proving she’s more than that girl in the bathing suit” in The Last Showgirl. “Pam really saw a lot of herself in this role. It’s the kind of project one would wait a lifetime for.”

According to the source, the Barb Wire star had written off acting when the script came to her. “She’s getting to show off her more serious side.”

Her personal life is also in a great place. In recent years, she’s retreated to her native Canada to live in a remote part of Vancouver Island, where she grew up. “It’s where she feels at peace and one with nature,” says the source.

She’s going all-natural too, giving up Botox and fillers. “Aging doesn’t bother her,” says the source. “It’s more important she’s healthy physically and emotionally.”

The six-time divorcée also says it’s been a year since she’s dated seriously, adding, “It’s been the best year of my life. It’s been every day writing and reading and just thinking about all the things that make me happy.” (She and her fifth husband, Vancouver Island local Dan Hayhurst, split after a year of marriage in 2021.)

“After so many stormy love affairs, Pam’s OK with being alone,” says the source. “She’s having a relationship with herself, and it’s been great. She relishes the quiet.”

The most important men in her life are her two sons Brandon, 28, and Dylan, 26 (dad is Pamela’s ex husband Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee). “Her boys mean so much to her,” says the source, adding that Brandon (who produced Pamela, a Love Story and The Last Showgirl) and Dylan (a model and a musician) “are really proud” of their mom. “They’re clearly seeing her in a different light.”

Pamela Anderson Is Savoring the Moment

Still, the animal rights activist is not looking to jump back into the Hollywood machine. “Her philosophy is if another great project comes along she’d be interested, but she’s very picky,” says the source. “She’ll only work if the subject matter has meaning to her, otherwise she’s quite content to stay at home and tend to her animals and humanitarian work.”