A family affair! Pamela Anderson posed alongside her sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee, while celebrating the release of her highly anticipated Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story. The rare red carpet photos were snapped on Monday, January 30, ahead of the film’s release, which dropped on Tuesday, January 31 — the same day as the Baywatch alum’s Love, Pamela memoir.

Pamela, 55, stunned in a red gown at the event, which took place in Los Angeles. The model was all smiles as she pulled her sons onto the carpet to take photos. Brandon, 26, looked dapper in a classic suit, while his younger brother, Dylan, 25, opted for a chiller vibe accessorizing the look with sunglasses.

The actress shares both her sons with ex-husband and Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee. They welcomed Brandon in June 1996 and Dylan in December 1997. Nearly two months later, Pamela filed for divorce from Tommy in February 1998.

While both Brandon and Dylan supported their mom amid her documentary’s release, Pamela’s eldest son was named as a producer on the Netflix film. He’s also featured in the movie, speaking about his parents’ now-infamous sex tape, even revealing that he wished the former Playboy model had “made the money” from the tape.

“She would have made millions of dollars if she had just signed the paper,” Brandon said in Pamela: A Love Story. “Instead, she sat back with nothing and watched her career fizzle into thin air. She was in debt most of her life.”

The former The Hills: New Beginnings star also reflected on what it was like to grow up with famous parents.

“When I was a kid, I always thought that everyone knew things about me and my family that they really shouldn’t have known, and everyone had this dirty little secret about my family,” Brandon added. “I remember in school if anyone brought up my mom, I would just fight. I was very quick to flush with anger.”

Dylan, for his part, agreed with his older brother.

“I think it would have been a different story if she did cash in on the tape,” the musician said. “It just shows you, right? Like, that thing guaranteed made people millions of dollars, and she was like, ‘No.’ She 100 percent cares about her family being OK and me being OK. Never cared about money.”

Scroll through the gallery to see rare photos of Pamela and her sons at the Pamela: A Love Story premiere.