Paris Hilton reacted to fans who urged her to put a life jacket on her son, Phoenix, during a recent catamaran trip.

The situation began when Paris, 43, took to TikTok on Wednesday, August 28, to share a video of Phoenix, 19 months, exploring a sunreef catamaran. While Phoenix appeared to be in good spirits as he wandered around the watercraft, several fans rushed to the comments section to slam Paris for not having her son wear a life jacket.

“My anxiety not seeing him in a life jacket! Can never be too safe on the water!” one person wrote. Another chimed in, “Momma, please have him wear a life jacket always on a boat!! Stuff happens. That’s why they’re called accidents. With love.”

More social media users expressed their concerns as a third person chimed in, “He is so cute. It makes me nervous. He needs a life jacket on. I worry so much for him.”

Paris eventually broke her silence on the matter by addressing the concerns in the comment section. “Hey Mamma’s, thank you for the advice & always caring about my #CutesieCrew,” she wrote. “It’s a big boat & my husband and I are following him around everywhere & watching like hawks. My babies are my world!”

In addition to Phoenix, Paris is also the mother to daughter London, 9 months, with husband Carter Reum.

The life jacket incident is not the first time fans have given Paris parenting advice. Back in May, the former Simple Life star faced backlash when her kids’ car seats were facing the wrong way and were not strapped correctly in a van.

Before Paris deleted the video, several fans explained what she did was wrong in the comments section. Paris eventually assured her social media followers that she was listening to their advice by sharing another video with the suggested corrections.

“The Cutesie Crew is ready to go,” she said in the follow-up clip, which was posted one day later. “We are all strapped in. We Are in the Sliving Mom Van … Thanks guys!”

She then thanked fans for their advice in the comments section, writing, “Thanks for the mom advice, I’m new to this. The #CutesieCrew is now ready for take off in the #SlivingMom van.”

Courtesy of Paris Hilton/TikTok

Several fans praised Paris for listening to their concerns, and she told one social media user that she wasn’t “taking offense” to those who were trying to help her. “I am a new mom and just learning as a go,” she wrote. “So I appreciate advice when it is kind. I’m just trying to be the best mom I can be.”

Later that month, Paris was once again called out for putting Phoenix’s life jacket on backwards.

After she uploaded a TikTok video of her son swimming with the gear not put on properly, one person commented, “Hey momma just a tip from another puddle jumper mom i think it’s on backwards. But I love this video pure joy.”

“Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms,” Paris replied. “Thought it was on backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know.”