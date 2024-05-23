Paris Hilton Plans to Be ‘Strict’ About Her Kids Having Phones

Paris Hilton revealed that plans to be “strict” with her kids when it comes to cell phones and social media.

“I hope that they are nerds like their dad and don’t want anything to do with that,” Paris, 43, said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, per Entertainment Tonight, on Wednesday, May 22.

The Simple Life alum shares Phoenix, ​16 months, and London, 6 months, with husband Carter Reum. Paris and Carter, 43, welcomed Phoenix in January 2023 and London in November 2023.

“I’m going to try to not have them have a phone for a while,” Paris continued. “Some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age, and there are just so many things online that I wouldn’t even want my children to be exposed to.”

She added, “I never thought I’d say this, but I’m going to be the strict mom.”

Paris has shared very few photos of London since her birth, and a source exclusively told Life & Style that the socialite had “gotten very private as a mom.” One of the reasons that Paris pulled her children away from the spotlight was due to some of the criticism she received about the size of her son’s head.

“With the comments about her son, she wants to protect her daughter from the spotlight as long as possible,” the insider added.

In October 2023, a TikTok creator made a video calling out some of the online bullies for their ridicule.

“There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy,” Paris wrote in the comments section. “And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”

Presley Ann / Getty Images

The World According to Paris star welcomed both of her children via surrogates and she revealed the reasoning behind her decision in December 2023.

“I just have so much PTSD from what I went through as a teenager,” Paris told Romper.

The hotel heiress had previously claimed that she suffered from sexual and physical abuse at Utah’s Provo Canyon School ​when she was a teen. The facility focuses on troubled youth and in her documentary, This Is Paris, Paris alleged that she was held down and given nonconsensual gynecological exams while she was a student there.

“I cried while they held me down & said, ‘No!’ They just said, ‘Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling,’” Paris claimed in a post on X in October 2022.

Paris admitted that she still struggled with anxiety when in doctors’ offices and worried that the anxiety might affect the health of the baby if she carried one herself.

“If I’m in a doctor’s office, I get a shot, anything, I will literally have a panic attack and I can’t breathe,” Paris said. “I just knew that would not be healthy for me or the baby, growing inside of someone who has such high anxiety.”