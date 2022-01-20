Supportive friend! Paris Hilton revealed what she *really* thinks about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship.



“I’m so happy to see her happy,” the Paris in Love star, 40, told Access Hollywood on Wednesday, January 19, referring to her pal. “She looks so beautiful and smiling, and I think they’re just so cute together.”

Paris married her husband, Carter Reum, in November 2021, and the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, attended the event.

While she’s clearly elated for her bestie, Paris also shared her opinion on the Saturday Night Live star, 28: “Funny guys are awesome,” she added. “They always make you laugh and put you in a good mood and good vibes, it’s really cute.”

After hosting SNL for the first time in October 2021, Kim began dating Pete. They enjoyed a slew of date nights from the east coast to the west coast. While they didn’t publicly comment on their relationship status, the two unintentionally confirmed their romance when they were spotted holding hands in mid-November, also on the same day that rapper Flavor Flav made them Instagram official in a birthday post for Pete.

Shutterstock (2)

Hollywood’s newest “It” couple tend to keep it low-key whenever they go on dates together. However, that doesn’t stop their fans from buzzing about their developing bond.

After seemingly spending the holidays apart — since the KKW Beauty founder spent Christmas and New Year’s with her family, whereas Pete cohosted Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Miley Cyrus — the couple were seen enjoying a tropical getaway to the Bahamas in early January.

Later that month, Kim made everyone’s heads spin when she shared two different seaside bikini photos to her Instagram, as fans believed Pete had been playing the role of photographer for his girlfriend.

In her first carousel post uploaded on Monday, January 17, social media users noticed a shadow in the foreground of one shot of Kim lying on the sand, which fans believed was Pete taking the photo. In her second post however, Kim’s followers were convinced she gave Pete a subtle nod in her caption when she included a blue “P” emoji, writing “Beach Party.”

“‘P’ for Pete?” one follower wrote in a comment, while others agreed. “Great shots Pete,” a second person commented, whereas a third even wrote, “Pete Party.”

It seems that the only notable person who isn’t thrilled for the happy couple is Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West, who boldly dissed Pete in one lyric of his track “Eazy:”

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”