An oldie but a goodie! Pete Davidson once called Kim Kardashian and Kanye West the “cutest couple ever” and paid for their dinner.

In January 2019, Pete, 27, attended a birthday dinner for rapper Kid Cudi at Nobu Malibu. Ready to pick up the tab as a good friend would, Pete initially thought he would only be covering Kid, 37, his manager and producer. However, he found out more guests were coming, including Kim, 41, Kanye, 44, and actor Timothée Chalamet.

“So, I got there a little early so I could, like, give him my card. You know, I thought it was just us three,” the Saturday Night Live cast member recalled on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in April 2019. “And then Cudi goes, ‘Hey, Kim and Kanye might come by.’ And I was like, ‘That would be awesome.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, no.’”

The “Jesus Walks” rapper suggested the group “get the special room in the back,” to Pete’s dismay. The comedian then revealed he texted his agent, “Yo, you gotta book more shows,” referring to the large tab he’d handle later that night.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Nevertheless, Pete held no ill will toward the pair. “By the way, I just want to say, like, Kim and Kanye, the cutest couple ever,” the King of Staten Island star mentioned. “Very, very sweet people. I had a really good time with them.”

Fast forward two years later, rumors of Pete and Kim dating began to circulate. First, they shared a brief kiss in an Aladdin-inspired SNL skit, when Kim hosted the show on October 9. A few weeks later, the two were spotted holding hands on a Knott’s Scary Farm rollercoaster in Buena Park, California, on October 29, in photos obtained by TMZ. Next, the duo were seen again with other friends at the club Zero Bond in New York City on Wednesday, November 3.

However, an insider told Life & Style the two are not dating. “It’s more of a cool friendship,” the source explained. “I could see Pete fixing Kim up with one of his friends, and vice versa; she wants him to settle down.”

Kanye isn’t a fan of this situation, though. “I want us to be together,” the rapper said about his estranged wife on an episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs” podcast, which was released on Thursday, November 4.