Becoming besties! Pete Davidson continued his friendship with Scott Disick amid his relationship with Kim Kardashian on Sunday, April 3.

According to an Instagram Stories post shared by Scott, 38, the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, borrowed Kim’s pink car to drop off pizza at the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum’s house.

“Good to see ya, thanks for dropping the pizza off,” Scott could be heard saying in the clip. Pete waved and replied, “Thanks man, see you later bro. … Good to see ya, any time have a good night alright.”

Scott captioned the video, writing, “Gotta love Postmates.”

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

This mini-hangout session came just after Scott and Pete had a “boyz night” late last month. Together, the duo hung out at home with some of Scott’s other friends as chronicled in an Instagram Stories video shared by the Flip it Like Disick star.

“Boyz night was wild,” the clip was captioned, in which Pete handled the camera to show off his newfound friends that all appeared to be asleep on the couch.

The King of Staten Island star’s bond with the Talentless founder comes after he made headlines for his ongoing romance with Kim, 41. Following the SKIMS founder’s SNL appearance in late 2021, the two formed a quick friendship that quickly turned into something more.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” a source confirmed to In Touch in November 2021. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.”

While they kept things low-key for a while, Kim and Pete went Instagram official on March 11. At the time, The Kardashians star captioned a series of photos, writing, “Whose car are we gonna take?!” referencing the 2010 movie The Town. Two of the images featured herself alongside Pete.

That same month, Kim revealed during an interview with Variety that although Pete won’t be featured in her family’s upcoming Hulu series The Kardashians, viewers will see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

She added, “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Things seem to be going strong between them as Pete has since gotten Kim’s name branded on his chest.

“He has a few tattoos. A few cute ones, you know, that he got,” she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. “It’s actually a branding. He wanted to do something that was really different.”

Kim told the audience, “It’s so cute, guys,” noting that Pete wanted something that he “get rid of” or “cover it up.”