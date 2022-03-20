They’re bros! Pete Davidson made a rare social media appearance during a night out with Scott Disick and friends.

“Boyz night was wild,” the Talentless founder’s Instagram Story video was captioned along with several bed emojis. The Saturday Night Live funny man, 28, handled the camera as he panned the clip across the room to reveal Scott and their pals fast asleep on couches and chairs, revealing his jokingly annoyed facial expression at the end of the moment.

The King of Staten Island actor and the Flip it Like Disick star have a few things in common aside from living in the spotlight. Both men have naturally comical personalities and are originally from New York state.

Pete has made headlines for his ongoing romance with girlfriend Kim Kardashian, who is aunt to Scott’s three kids. The couple was spotted grabbing fast-food together on Thursday, March 17, at a Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger, and just one day beforehand, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, had revealed that Pete got her first name seared into his flesh in honor of their relationship.

“He has a few tattoos. A few cute ones,” Kim said to Ellen DeGeneres in a clip that her daytime talk show’s Instagram account posted on Wednesday, March 16. In the video, the KKW Beauty founder explained the “branding” her beau received.

“He wanted to do something that was really different,” she added, while also mentioning Pete even got a tattoo that reads, “My girl is a lawyer,” as a nod to her pursuing a law degree. “It’s so cute, guys,” she said to the audience about Pete’s body art.

For Scott’s part, the former KUWTK star’s love life has been newsworthy as well. His ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick — announced her engagement to fiancé Travis Barker in October 2021. One month prior, Scott had broken up with his ex-girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin after nearly one year of dating. Nevertheless, he seemingly bounced back fast as he was seen going out with a few different women in the months to come.

Scott was first spotted with English model Hana Cross in November of that year at Nobu Malibu and a few more times throughout December 2021 and early January 2022. In the meantime, Scott was also seen vacationing in St. Barts with a group of friends and model Bella Banos that December. And most recently, the reality star has gotten closer with Too Hot to Handle’s Holly Scarfone, leaving a couple of flirty comments on each other’s Instagram accounts in early March after hitting the Boum Boum nightclub in Paris on March 3.

Despite his different dates, Scott’s buddies have noticed he doesn’t want to keep “playing the field anymore,” an insider previously told Life & Style.

“[Scott] is trying to find a woman he can settle down with,” the source said in November 2021, before adding he wants to “find the right girl, marry and have more kids.”