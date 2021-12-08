Photos of Pete Davidson Shirtless: See the Comedian With No Shirt While Showing Off His Tattoos

Fans love Pete Davidson’s funky sense of style, and his best shirtless photos prove his numerous tattoos are the best accessories.

The Saturday Night Live star has dated some of the biggest A-listers in Hollywood, including Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and Ariana Grande.

The comedian’s high-profile relationship history isn’t lost on him. He previously joked that the “Thank U, Next” songstress made him “famous” during their whirlwind engagement in 2018.

“It’s really annoying because, like, I live in Staten Island, and they come there now,” he said during an appearance on Hot Ones. “It’s all her fault. It is. She sent the wolves. She made me, created me, whatever they say.”

His romantic life particularly made headlines after the “34 + 35” singer claimed his penis was “like 10 inches” long via Twitter before their split in October 2018.

While it was a flattering take, Pete has since said the Voice coach was exaggerating.

“I don’t like that she talked all that shit for my penis,” the King of Staten Island actor said during a stand-up set in Tarrytown, New York, according to Elle. “Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d–k for the rest of my life is disappointed.”

That being said, Pete wouldn’t necessarily call himself a ladies’ man. He joked that dating Ariana was “insane.”

“Anytime we’re intimate, I’m always apologizing and saying thank you. ‘You’re awesome for doing this, thank you so much,” he confessed during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “I get it. I was jerking off to her before I met her!”

When it comes to being a boyfriend, Pete admitted he loves treating his significant other “like a princess” during an interview with Paper Magazine.

“I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do?” the Big Time Adolescence star explained. “If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.”

However, he admitted it can sometimes “overwhelm” a person. “They don’t know if they could come close to that, or if they can keep up with it. So, it’s very off-putting to some. Sometimes, it works, and sometimes, it doesn’t,” he continued. “Then, it sometimes makes me feel bad about myself because I’m like, ‘I did all this stuff and …’ But you can’t do that. I have learned that anything you do, it just has to be because you want to do it.”

