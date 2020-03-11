Food makes Nikki Bella happy, and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, sure knows it! The pregnant 36-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 10, to show followers how well her hubby-to-be takes care of her.

“Oh, someone’s cooking some yumminess for me right now,” the Total Bellas star said in the video. “It smells so yummy!” Once the former DWTS pro, 37, was done cooking minced meat for her and bone broth for himself, Nikki gushed over him. “I’m spoiled. Look what he made from scratch. And he’s waiting for me to taste test.”

Artem is all about pampering his lady, especially now that they’re expecting their first child together. On March 2, Nikki once again filmed her beau in the kitchen and shared her excitement over her growing baby bump.

“Look what I come home to! I love that Artem always makes me homemade dinner,” she said at the time. “What we’ve realized is that our baby grows on Sundays, so when I wake up on Mondays, our baby grows a lot in this amazing bump that I love to feed bread to.”

Then, Artem chimed in with a joke and said he’s “just feeding the baby.” Nikki poked fun at him and replied to the camera, “No, he feeds me too much. You’re lucky I love your face.” Clearly, these two have the sweetest bond!

Nikki has so much going on for herself these days. Besides enjoying her pregnancy, she and her sister, Brie Bella, have a book launch to look forward to. The twins are dropping a memoir titled Incomparable on May 5. “In this memoir, we share stories that we never have told before and how we became the heroes of our own stories,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “This book is very deep, honest, funny and loving!”

It doesn’t come as a total surprise that the sisters wrote a book together. After all, they’re tighter than ever. “Nikki and Brie are close, but the fact that they’re both pregnant at the same time has bonded them like never before,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in February. We love to see it!