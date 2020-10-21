Making mom life easy! Pregnant Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder showed off her unborn baby’s second changing station on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 20.

“Second changing station for the top floor. Because I’m lazy,” the 32-year-old wrote over a photo of the white changing station with labeled baskets of supplies like wipes and diapers.

Instagram

The former Bravo star has been flaunting all of her cute items for her upcoming arrival as she and husband Beau Clark prepare for baby No. 1’s birth. On September 26, the New Orleans native shared a photo of her daughter’s impressive closet. “I’m a monster who is creating another monster,” she told fans in an Instagram Story video while giving them a glimpse of her first child’s clothes, shoes and accessories. “This poor baby has no clue.”

However, Stassi’s pregnancy hasn’t been all fun and games. The former podcaster revealed their unborn daughter has “a hole in her heart” on October 1. “After a week of actual hell on Earth, the doctors said it’s incredibly small [and] should heal on its own,” she explained on her Instagram Stories at the time.

Life & Style confirmed the Amazing Race alum and the casting director, 40, were expecting their first child in June 2020.

“Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January [2021] and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents,” the longtime reality star’s rep confirmed the child’s due date to Life & Style. The dynamic duo revealed they were having a baby girl just days after announcing the happy news.

It’s clear the former model is thrilled to be transitioning into family life with her true love. Stassi and Beau shocked fans when they revealed they had already tied the knot on October 7. “Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway,” the former SURver wrote alongside a video of their sweet ceremony which had taken place a month prior. “Married September 2020, hopefully Italian dream wedding October 2021. I am so proud to be your wife.”

We can’t wait to meet Stassi and Beau’s baby girl.