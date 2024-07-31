To celebrate Prince George’s 11th birthday, Kensington Palace released a new picture of the royal on July 22. The gorgeous black-and-white shot, taken by his mother, Princess Kate, shows him looking grown up and downright dapper in a collared shirt and jacket. But on his left wrist, he sports a friendship bracelet — a reminder that while he may be the future king of England, right now George is still a tween boy.

That’s exactly how his parents want it to be. “William says he and Kate are doing their best to give George as ‘normal’ of a childhood as possible,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Of course he’s privileged, but George is made aware of how fortunate he is. He understands most kids don’t get to experience the things he has, and from his role at royal events, George can see some of what his future holds. However, he hasn’t begun any official monarch training as of now.”

Instead, George’s lessons have come from his increasing public appearances and from watching dad Prince William, 42, navigate his own royal responsibilities. “William insists that he’s always there to answer any questions George may have about becoming king and to help guide him,” says the insider. “But they mostly bond over sports!”

According to the insider, William made a promise to Kate, 42, that they would let George — as well as his younger siblings, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6 — just be kids for now. So while William followed royal tradition and was shipped off to boarding school at age 8, his children are still residing at home. “William and Kate want to set their kids up with a good education,” says the insider. “But they made the conscious decision to keep George home and not at boarding school because they’re a family unit. Kate feels being able to be together every day is incredibly important for George’s success, both in his royal role and as a growing child.”

Being together is even more important amid Kate’s ongoing cancer treatment. “They’re not living in a bubble,” notes the insider. “George is exposed to things, and helps out around the house, and he also gives back — like by baking for their neighbors.”

His fave days, however, might be when he gets to go to sporting events with William. Says the insider, “William raves about how much fun they have together.”

Unlike most kids his age, George dons a suit to soccer matches. “There are definitely reminders to him that he’s special and can’t just wear sneakers and eat a burger at games,” says the insider. “But George is very respectful in public and the entire family is proud of how he conducts himself.”