Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay’s divorce may have shocked Bachelor Nation, but the chiropractor claims that their relationship had missing pieces to their love story. The wedge got so thick between them that they started sleeping in separate beds.

“We didn’t spend enough time with each other. I mean, in my estimation, we saw what the other person was doing in the relationship, mainly on Instagram, although we lived in the same house,” Bryan, 39, told divorce coach Rene Garcia in a YouTube video posted on Saturday, July 20. “I was thinking about divorce because I had already asked for a separation a few months back. I was sleeping in a different bedroom. We were already going to marriage counseling.”

The former couple kept their relationship semi-out of the spotlight after fans watched them get engaged during season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017. Bryan and Rachel, 44, enjoyed more than four years of marriage together before he filed for divorce in January.

Bryan announced their separation via Instagram the same day as he filed the court documents, writing, “After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew, My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go.”

The divorce quickly turned ugly once it came down to finances as they didn’t sign a prenup before or after their union in holy matrimony.

“A lot of people are like, ‘You’re a lawyer. … Do you have a prenup?’ I don’t,” Rachel said on the “Hidden Gems with Natasha Parker” podcast on June 6. “The reason I didn’t is because the place I’m in now … financially … is totally different than when I got married. We were more leveled, and I wasn’t in California.”

The former attorney also noted that they “weren’t on the same page” about a prenup and she “didn’t want it to be a bigger issue.”

Days after Rachel’s statement, a source exclusively told Life & Style that The Bachelor alum was “kicking herself for not having a prenup.”

“She wanted one, but Bryan pushed the idea away and she let it go,” the insider said. “He’s going after her for spousal support — and he just might get it.”

Rachel offered her ex $9,882 in spousal support a month, which was an offer Bryan refused and later requested a sum of $16,275.

“Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other. Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings,” he said in court. “I want to move out of our family residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time.”

Rachel, on the other hand, shared that she “paid 100 precent of the mortgage, property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, maintenance and repairs, utilities, and costs to care for our pets (including their food, medicine, daycare, boarding, vet bills, pet insurance) on Bryan’s behalf while he refuses to vacate my home.”

On July 13, In Touch reported that the TV host was ordered by a judge to pay Bryan $13,257.00 in temporary spousal support. However, it was not clarified if the payment will be recurring.

One week later, Bryan was photographed moving his belongings out of Rachel’s Los Angeles home.