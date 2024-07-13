Rachel Lindsay Forced to Pay Bryan Abasolo 13K a Month

A judge ruled in Bryan Abasolo’s favor when they declared that Bryan’s estranged wife Rachel Lindsay had to pay him $13,000 a month in temporary spousal support. Bryan claimed that he needed that much in order to move out of their shared marital home.

A hearing was held in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week, according to documents obtained by In Touch. Bryan, 44, and Rachel, 39, both gave their testimonies and the judge ultimately ruled in the Florida native’s favor.

“[Rachel] is ordered to pay to [Bryan] temporary spousal support in the sum of $13,257.00 per month. The judge did not rule on whether Rachel will have to pay retroactive support,” the order read.

Bryan told the judge, “Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other. Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings.”

He continued, “I want to move out of our family residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time.”

Bryan also claimed that in order to support Rachel in her endeavors, he sacrificed his own career. However, Rachel fired back with her own statement.

“Since we separated, I have paid 100% of the mortgage, property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, maintenance and repairs, utilities, and costs to care for our pets (including their food, medicine, daycare, boarding, vet bills, pet insurance) on Bryan’s behalf while he refuses to vacate my home,” Rachel stated. “Except for paying our gardener and 50% of our housekeeping costs, Bryan continues to reside in my house without contributing any funds to the carrying costs.”

On top of the staggering monthly payment, the Bachelorette alum also had to shell out $15,000 to cover fees from Bryan’s lawyer, as well as $5,000 for his forensic expert expenses.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Bryan had initially requested $16,000 a month in spousal support. Rachel offered up a sum of $9,882 in monthly payments, but Bryan rejected the offer. In the court documents obtained by the outlet, Bryan claimed that he only brought in approximately $1,700 a month from his work as a chiropractor and various side hustles. He claimed that Rachel’s offer wasn’t enough to cover the expenses to move out of their home in North Hollywood, California.

While Rachel agreed that she should pay the spousal support, she felt like Bryan’s income should be imputed based on the “earning capacity in the amount of $13,413 per month, which is reasonable given [Bryan’s] ability to earn working full-time, prior to any Order of spousal support payable from [Lindsay] to [Bryan].”

The documents also revealed that Bryan accused Rachel of blindsiding him with the divorce and accused the Dallas native of using the situation as a “PR play to garner sympathy from the public.”