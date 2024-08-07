Former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay recalled feeling uneasy after estranged husband, Bryan Absolo, proposed to her during the season 13 finale.

“I was very quiet on the way home. I was weirded out. I was scared,” Rachel, 39, explained on the Tuesday, August 6, episode of the “Getting Grilled” podcast, adding that she went into the reality TV experience not expecting to get married.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, now I have to tell my parents that I got engaged,’ because when I left to go do The Bachelor[ette], I was like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going to fall for any of these men,’” she continued. “And I did, so I was so terrified to tell them.”

Rachel said “yes” to the chiropractor’s proposal in 2017, after her runner-up, Peter Kraus, left the show because he wasn’t ready to propose after knowing her for such a short time. Despite being uneasy about the quick engagement, Rachel said that over time, she saw the “potential” in her romance with Bryan and the pair was able to bond over mutual interests.

“But I still was like, ‘There’s no way I’m gonna marry this person.’ And even when you get engaged at the end, it’s the scariest day when the cameras shut down,” the ABC alum said. “But you have this ring on your finger, and there’s this man, and for the first time, you ride in the car together, you’re going to the same hotel room together. It’s like, this is the beginning of your new life.”

Getty

After their televised engagement, Rachel and Bryan got married two years later, celebrating with a romantic ceremony in Mexico in August 2019.

However, the romance came to an abrupt end after nearly five years of marriage. Life & Style confirmed that Bryan filed for divorce from his wife on January 2.

The Florida native addressed the legal separation shortly after the divorce made headlines. “After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality,” he wrote on Instagram. “Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

The season 13 couple has been embroiled in a heated legal battle as they work through the details of their divorce, given that they did not have a prenup in place. In late June, Rachel asked Bryan for $15,575 to cover her legal expenses, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style. In response, Bryan requested a monthly spousal support payment of $16,275, as reported by TMZ on July 3.

“Rachel is kicking herself for not having a prenup,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on June 19. “She wanted one, but Bryan pushed the idea away and she let it go.”

The lawyer opened up about why she opted not to sign a prenup with her ex in early June, noting they “weren’t on the same page” about the document and she “didn’t want it to be a bigger issue.”

“The reason I didn’t is because the place I’m in now … financially … is totally different than when I got married. We were more leveled, and I wasn’t in California,” she said during an appearance on the “Hidden Gems with Natasha Parker” podcast on June 6.