Back for more? Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are waiting to see if the show will return for a 14th season amid the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

Bravo boss Andy Cohen weighed in on the future of the show admitting that it’s “at a crossroads” while appearing on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast in May 2023.

“There are several options. They’re both really popular,” he explained, noting that the sisters-in-law are “both walking around with the institutional knowledge that they both have and the institutional hurt feelings.”

Is ‘RHONJ’ Returning for Season 14?

Bravo has yet to announce the show’s renewal thus far. However, Andy did give some insight into Teresa and Melissa’s longtime feud.

“Teresa let out at the last reunion that she was mad at Melissa for not changing her wedding date because Teresa was pregnant at her wedding and she was a bridesmaid,” he recalled during the same SiriusXM podcast episode. “She didn’t like how she looked. So this is now going back for 15 years.”

He added, “I think what’s interesting about it is … they’re both a little right. I think they both have really good points, and I think that’s why it’s not so clearly cut about whose side to be on.”

Ralph Bavaro/Bravo

Is Melissa Gorga Leaving ‘RHONJ’?

“I have no intentions on leaving. I never run away when the going gets tough, that’s not my personality,” the Envy by Melissa Gorga founder shared during an episode of the “On Display With Melissa Gorga” podcast in May 2023. “Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show. I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now.”

Teresa claimed that Melissa was “leaving” following the season 13 reunion.

“I don’t know. I don’t know how we’re gonna coexist, the two of us,” she shared. “She’s gonna be out of my life after tonight.”

Is Teresa Giudice Leaving ‘RHONJ’?

“That’s not true,” Teresa told E! News in May 2023, responding to comments she’s leaving the show. “Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere.”

Andy addressed the rumors that the Staying Strong author by referencing a moment in his Daddy Diaries book, which was released in May 2023.

“Last night, Teresa said, ‘I need to talk to you about some things that are in the book.’ And I said, OK,’” the Watch What Happens Live host shared on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy following the book’s release. “I guess there was a moment at the last Jersey reunion where I have a conversation with Teresa, and I don’t know exactly what I wrote in [the book] but it seemed to me that she was done with the show. I believe that I said that to her, and we had a conversation off-stage.”

However, Teresa made it clear that she “didn’t quit the show at the last reunion.”