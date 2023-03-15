TBH, everyone’s social media feeds have been full of the latest information revolving around Scandoval, and the Vanderpump Rules cast aren’t the only stars to react to the news. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split on March 3, 2023, after he was involved in a secret affair with costar Raquel Leviss, Life & Style confirmed at the time.

Although both Tom and Raquel both confirmed the cheating rumors were true via their respective Instagram accounts on March 8, some people think the infidelity scandal is all a part of the show. Keep reading to read celebrities’ reactions to Tom and Raquel’s secret affair and his split from Ariana.

When Did Tom Sandoval and Raquel Madix Have an Affair?

The Vanderpump Rules costars were having an affair for seven months while Tom was dating Ariana.

“The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source close to Ariana told Life & Style when the news broke.

While it’s unknown where Tom and Raquel’s relationship stands, they reportedly shared their first oncamera kiss at Raquel’s Los Angeles apartment on March 4, a source told Page Six.

Tom additionally broke his silence via Instagram on March 4, but didn’t fully address the cheating allegations and his split from Ariana until four days later.

“I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love,” the Tom Sandoval & The Extras front man wrote at the time. “No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us.”

Raquel issued her statement the same day, claiming there was “no excuse” for her actions.

“I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved,” she wrote. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Which Celebrities Have Reacted to ‘Scandoval’?

Chrissy Teigen was one of the first non-Vanderpump Rules cast members to react to the shocking news.

“I have 20 different chats going about this Vanderpump Rules news. 20 wildly different people, a wide variety of ages and backgrounds, insanely different jobs and lives, all have come together to say ‘WHAAAAAAAAT!?!??!?’” she tweeted hours after the news broke.

More recently, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave shared her thoughts on Scandoval. Her reaction was a hot take, accusing Lisa Vanderpump of creating the affair between Tom and Raquel to boost the show’s ratings.

“[Lisa] probably paid Raquel to do this,” Teddi said on a March 14, 2023, episode of RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast. “I think she wants the best for herself, as I would as well. You guys wouldn’t? You’d want your shows to tank?”

How Did Lisa Vanderpump React to ‘Scandoval’?

Lisa was saddened by the cheating news after sharing a tweet the day the drama unfolded.

The London native shared her feelings in more-depth during a March 8 appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen.

“I literally had no words. I didn’t see it coming — nobody saw it coming. I clearly didn’t know who Raquel was. She stuck her toe in the Peter pond, she snagged Oliver, she schmoozed with Schwartz and she shagged ​Sandoval,” she said. “I want to see true contrition and I hope that when the reunion comes, we actually all sit down and we can have a better understanding how this happened, why this happened, when this happened.”