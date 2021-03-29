Then and now! Rob Kardashian, Mama June Shannon, and 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima are just a few reality stars who’ve had dramatic weight loss or plastic surgery transformations through the years.

Needless to say, these celebs have been working hard on their physiques. An insider told Life & Style, Rob “regained his confidence” following his 50-pound weight loss.

“He’s feeling healthier than ever and has more energy,” the insider raved about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, while noting he’s been staying fit with sister Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Rob was also keeping a close eye on his “high-protein” diet, where he “cut out junk food.”

“They’ve been working out together at Khloé’s home gym – doing cardio, running, pushups and deadlifting,” explained the insider. “The Kardashians are proud of Rob for losing so much weight. More than anything, they’re relieved that he’s taking better care of himself.”

Khloé, who also had a dramatic weight loss transformation, couldn’t help but gush over her brother’s hard work.

“He’s so handsome, he’s such a good person and I just love him,” the Good American founder said on E!’s Daily Pop. “And I love that he’s getting a positive response because it’s just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That’s all I want for my brother.”

OnlyFans star Larissa took a different route to achieve the body of her dreams. The former TLC star opened up to Life & Style about undergoing five cosmetic surgery procedures: a nose job and a boob job in February 2020 and liposuction, a tummy tuck and a fat transfer the following August.

“The reason that I did it because as you know, I have a family in Brazil, Larissa revealed about why she went through such a rigorous makeover. “People have haters but the lovers, they ask you what procedures you use, what clothes that [you have] on. So I want to look good for myself and to make money to send to Brazil and to make a living here.”

See all the reality stars who’ve had dramatic weight loss and plastic surgery transformations through the years!