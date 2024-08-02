Reese Witherspoon and Margot Robbie 'In Direct Opposition'

Reese Witherspoon is thrilled to have a Legally Blonde reboot in the works after years of campaigning for it – but she’s still upset it won’t be a full-blown movie sequel and blaming Margot Robbie’s Barbie for holding her movie back, a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

“It’s no secret at Hello Sunshine or in Reese’s world that the success of Barbie obviated any need for a Legally Blonde 3,” the source tells. The startling success of Greta Gerwig’s screen adaptation of the Barbie universe “caused Reese and her team to tear up the game plan and, finally, thankfully, brainstorm some new ideas.”

Barbie, which premiered in July 2023, rewrote how studios are looking at adaptations of already-existing characters and stories. Industry players now have to keep up and get with the times or fizzle out.

Reese, 48, and everyone else at her production company, Hello Sunshine — who are behind the next installment of the Legally Blonde franchise which originally premiered in 2001 with Legally Blonde, followed soon after in 2003 by Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde — have taken note.

“They tore up the script and came up with something new,” the source reveals. The evolution in studio thinking was ultimately a boon for the movie. “Thank God Amazon loved it and green-lit it instantly, which they weren’t willing to do with Reese’s previous Blonde franchise extensions!”

“And Reese lives to fight another day, which is what she’s all about,” the source says.

Still, all’s not completely well in The Morning Show actresses’ camp. The insider suggests Reese may have it out for Margot, 34, who runs her own production company, LuckyChap, with producer husband Tom Ackerley.

“There’s still this open question with her relationship with Margot,” the source continues. “Reese pointedly did not support the Barbie marketing movement, nor did her social circle.”

Margot’s Barbie “was a billion dollar movie, ultimately.”

Brendon Thorne/Getty

The source gives more insight into the competition between the two A-list actresses, which extends to their dueling production companies.

“Hello Sunshine is in direct opposition right now to Margot’s LuckyChap company, and everybody knows it,” says the source.

Margot and husband Tom, 34, have had their foot on the gas for a while now, with Barbie taking them to new heights. Even now that Margot is expecting, the couple has no plans on letting up.

“She and Tom are the hottest producers in town and are continuing to grow their company, LuckyChap, at a startling pace,” a second insider previously told Life & Style. “That’s not changing at all – not now that they’re starting a family.”

Even those close to Reese have taken note of the Barbie lead’s shooting star. As the rivalry between the two heats up, some believe it’d be advantageous to work together on a project, instead of feeling bitter about the others’ success.

“What makes sense is for them to team up on something but that’s not what’s happening. They are in direct opposition, and you can’t do business with both of them at the same time,” the source close to Reese says.

“That speaks volumes.”