The cutest moments are sometimes the silliest! Kourtney Kardashian shared a few video clips on her Instagram Stories of her youngest son, Reign Disick, bringing her a drink to help her while feeling sick — but it turned out the concoction was mostly soap water. LOL!

“I’m making this is for my mom, what makes her not sick anymore,” the 5-year-old boy explained to the camera as his mama, 40, filmed him on March 13. “It’s for when you’re sick.” When Kourt asked the tiny tot what was in the drink, he played dumb — and was pretty cute. “Um, I don’t know, because I just forgot,” he said.

Instagram

But the brunette beauty wasn’t taking forgetfulness as an answer. “Well, what did you put in there?” she sweetly questioned before her son brought out the big guns. “Um, just some like, little bit milk, little bit water, yummies,” Reign gushed as he handed her the cup. “All yummy stuff that you’ll like.”

After thanking her “lovebug” for the sweet gesture, Kourtney got curious. “Why does this smell like soap?” she asked about the sudsy drink. “Just drink it, it won’t eat like soap,” the sweet kid giggled. “She doesn’t believe me!”

Instagram

Once the loving mama lamented that the drink smelled like “a lot of chemicals,” she confirmed in a subsequent clip that the cup was, indeed, full of soap. “I was kidding, mom. It was soap and glitter,” Reign laughed. “And shower water!”

It’s no surprise to see the mother-son duo spending time together and having a silly moment. In fact, she has been vocal about how much she loves connecting with and teaching her children, including son Mason and daughter Penelope.

“I [believe] in being honest and giving my kids choices, but also teaching them respect and boundaries,” she told Health in an interview published on March 10. “I want them to feel like they can always talk to me. I try not to make them feel bad if they tell me something honest. Teaching them about God is also important to me. Every morning on the way to school we listen to a positive playlist. Lately, it’s been Kanye [West’s] Sunday Service album.”

We stan a great mama!