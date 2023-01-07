Lisa Rinna announced her departure from the hit Bravo series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons. Now that the longtime RHOBH cast member is out of the picture, fans are wondering if anyone else is planning on leaving the show.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about who’s left in the cast of RHOBH.

Who Is in the ‘RHOBH’ Cast After Lisa Rinna’s Exit?

It appears that Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley are still housewives.

In May 2022, though, Kyle Richards shared that she may not return to the series.

“I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,'” she told E! News at the time shortly after wrapping season 12. “And sometimes, I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended.”

Why Did Lisa Rinna Quit ‘RHOBH’?

The former Days of Our Lives star’s contract expired at the end of season 12 in 2022. She joined the cast in 2014 and became the main villain during season 12, being labeled a “bully” by former costar Kathy Hilton during the reunion episode. Even fans expressed their disinterest in her, as many booed Lisa at the October 2022 BravoCon.

Lisa’s reps confirmed to Life & Style in January 2023 that “after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations,” the Bravo alum and the network made the mutual decision for her to not return to the show.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Lisa said in a statement to Life & Style at the time. “It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come!”

Shortly after Lisa broke the news of her exit, her husband, Harry Hamlin, told People that she made the “correct decision.”

“I think she took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show,” he told the outlet. “Now, it’s time to move on. Eight years is a long time to do anything, the same thing over and over again. It’s time to move along.”

Which Other Stars Have Quit ‘RHOBH’?

Seven months before Lisa announced her departure, Kyle expressed that she was nearing the end of her time on the reality TV series. In her May 2022 interview with E! News, the Los Angeles native asked how she can “keep doing this.”

“I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way. I’m done. I’m finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can’t take this,’” the Halloween Ends actress added at the time.

Kyle, however, has not confirmed if she officially left the series.

In September 2020, Denise Richards decided to quit, per Variety. Five years prior, Brandi Glanville was another famous face to leave the show in season 5 in 2015. Nevertheless, she returned for one brief appearance the following season.

Lisa Vanderpump left RHOBH in the middle of season 9, whereas Camille Grammar permanently left before season 4 began.