RHONJ’s Frank Catania Heard Teresa Giudice Was ‘Asked to Leave’

Will she? Won’t she? Frank Catania, who has appeared in The Real Housewives of New Jersey for several seasons, claimed that he heard Teresa Giudice had been removed from the cast for upcoming seasons.

During an appearance on “The Lisa Alastuey Show,” Frank, 59, was asked about the rumors that Teresa, 52, wouldn’t be returning to the hit Bravo franchise.

“I’ve heard the same thing about Teresea being asked to leave as opposed to being fired,” Frank told host Lisa Alastuey during the August 2 episode.

The former lawyer continued, “It’s a shame because I see Teresa landing someplace because I think Teresa, across all the franchises, is probably the most recognizable Housewife in the world.”

However, Frank admitted that he felt like the cookbook author had changed since she began dating and eventually married her husband, Luis Ruelas.

“Listen, she’s changed,” Frank explained. “In my opinion, she’s changed since Luis’ been around. She’s just not herself, not the Teresa I grew up with.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 was one of the most dramatic seasons that fans have ever seen. Rumors of Teresa being fired by producers have swirled in the past, but fans have wondered if there’s some truth to the whispers this time around. Teresa and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga have been feuding for years and their relationship hit a breaking point during the most recent season.

On June 19, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the women’s fighting had become impossible to navigate logistically with neither Melissa, 45, nor Teresa wanting to film any scenes together. Their constant arguments even led to RHONJ canceling the standard reunion episode.

“The situation is unsustainable,” the insider revealed. “Bravo has to pick one. The season 14 reunion was already canceled because these two can’t even be in the same room together.”

A Bravo spokesperson said, “If they can’t film a reunion, how can they possibly handle a new season? The answer is clear — they can’t! it is clear from the finale this cast is not, and may never be, ready for resolution. The network is looking at a different concept to wrap the season.”

A separate source spoke with Life & Style and claimed the two women were “acting like children,” and their behavior was putting a strain on everyone involved.

“Their vendetta against each other is more important to them than the show. If they’re not careful, they both might get the boot!”

In July, Teresa called out the Bravo fandom for “fueling” toxic people who weren’t “affiliated” with the show in a lengthy statement on social media.

“I have been on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the last 14 seasons and during that time I have seen and been a part of my fair share of drama with my cast mates,” Teresa wrote via Instagram on July 24. “What is happening off camera on social media, is absolutely disgusting and is fueled by toxic people who are not affiliated with the show or the cast and are only interested in promoting themselves by spreading their hate through false narratives and lies.”

However, costars Melissa and Rachel Fuda seemingly clapped back at the former prison inmate’s remarks and implied she was ultimately the problem by feeding the rumor mill herself.

Rachel, 33, shared one slide on her Instagram Story that read, “There’s nothing funnier than a hypocrite with a big mouth & a bad memory.”

Melissa shared an image of a wolf in sheep’s clothing and used the hashtags “#delusional” and “#laughable.”

Bravo has yet to officially confirm any of the cast members for upcoming seasons of RHONJ.