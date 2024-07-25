RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Slams ‘Toxic People’ Who Spread ‘Lies’

Teresa Giudice seemingly called out the Bravo fandom on her Instagram page and claimed they were “fueling” toxic people who weren’t affiliated with the show. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have been at each other’s throats for months, and season 14 was one of the most dramatic seasons to date. It left the cast divided, and rumors have swirled about everyone on the show.

“I have been on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the last 14 seasons and during that time I have seen and been a part of my fair share of drama with my cast mates,” Teresa, 52, wrote in a post she shared on Wednesday, July 24. “What is happening off camera on social media, is absolutely disgusting and is fueled by toxic people who are not affiliated with the show or the cast and are only interested in promoting themselves by spreading their hate through false narratives and lies.”

The reality TV star continued, “It has affected all of us on the cast and our families. They are attacking our children, going after our businesses and they are turning something that is supposed to be entertainment into something very dark and toxic.”

Which Real Housewives Star Would Be the Best Fit to Join Summer House?

Teresa ended the statement by adding, “I am asking everyone to stop engaging in any negativity towards my cast mates and all of our families. Enough is enough. Love Love Love.”

However, her costars Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga, whom Teresa has been fighting with this season, seemingly implied that Teresa was the one feeding the so-called dirt to the fandom.

Rachel, 33, shared three separate slides on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 24, that all seemed to be digs at the mom of four. In one slide, she posted a screenshot of the definition of the word “gaslighting,” followed by a meme of The Office that read, “me trying to explain to toxic ppl why i cant be around them.” Her final slide read, “There’s nothing funnier than a hypocrite with a big mouth & a bad memory.”

Melissa, 45, shared a graphic of a wolf with a sheepskin draped over it and wrote, “Beware of Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing.” She added the hashtags “#laughable” and “#delusional.”

Teresa Giudice/Instagram

A Bravo fan account reposted Teresa’s statement, and several people commented that they believed the New Jersey native was behind the rumors.

“She started the fire, fan’ed [sic] the flames, and now is screaming for help because it’s spreading to her own house,” wrote one person in the comments.

Another person claimed, “She hired my friend to get Marge to lose her Walmart deal. She actively recruited bloggers to help her shape her narrative, she asked bloggers to find dirt for her, these are not rumors these are proven facts. Does she think we are as dim witted as she is.”

RHONJ season 14 ended with the cast so divided that some of them refused to film with one another, which resulted in the series forgoing a typical reunion. A source exclusively revealed to Life & Style that the ongoing feud between Teresa and Melissa had reached its boiling point.

“The situation is unsustainable,” the insider said. “Bravo has to pick one. The season 14 reunion was already canceled because these two can’t even be in the same room together.”