Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider revealed why she and Teresa Giudice decided to move on from their heated feud.

“We have just both hurt each other so many times,” Jackie, 47, said about Teresa, 52, during the Tuesday, August 13 episode of her “Just Jackie” podcast. “We’ve been vicious to each other for so many years, and yet we chose to forgive each other and to move forward. And a lot of people are really really uncomfortable with that.”

After acknowledging that their RHONJ costars and fans were “so uncomfortable with the fact that we are willing to forgive each other and move forward,” Jackie further explained why she and Teresa decided to bury the hatchet.

Following years of feuding, Jackie shocked fans when she defended Teresa after Melissa Gorga brought up rumors that the mother of four previously spread about alleged cheating in her marriage.

“I can only speak for myself, it felt right,” Jackie said of her decision to intervene, adding that she was “letting go” of all of her “pain,” “hurt” and “want for revenge.” She also noted that moving on from their drama welcomed “a lot of peace to my life.”

Despite making an effort to move on, Jackie insisted that she and Teresa “weren’t just pretending [their drama] didn’t happen.” She continued, “Teresa and I got together with our husbands, we talked about it off camera. We apologized to each other for it, we apologized to each other’s husbands and we decided to move forward.”

Jackie said that she and Teresa have “a really nice friendship that continues to grow off camera” now that they have put their past behind them. Additionally, she explained that she now sees “the value in a peaceful life.”

Their drama first hit its peak in season 11 when Teresa claimed that Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, was cheating on her. Jackie took space away from Teresa in light of the drama, while she even admitted she considered quitting the show in 2021.

“My family will always come first and when something threatens that, I take the time I need to make sure that it is something that is for me,” the reality star told Us Weekly. “I don’t want to end up a statistic. I don’t want to be just another Housewife who ended up divorced.”

Two years later, Jackie revealed that she and Teresa had developed an “unexpected” friendship in November 2023.

“It was really organic,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “It was like we were just talking at a party and then we were talking more, and then we started calling each other and then we hung out and started hugging. We like each other. Yeah, it really grew organically.”

Courtesy of Jackie Goldschneider/Instagram

Jackie continued to prove that their friendship was the real deal by penning a tribute to Teresa for her birthday in May. “Happy birthday @teresagiudice! Anything I say will be dissected or loved or cheered or hated, so I’ll just say happy birthday, I can’t wait to celebrate and looking forward to many more good times ahead,” she captioned several photos of the duo via Instagram. “Wishing you the best birthday.”