Rihanna addressed rumors she was expecting baby No. 3 with A$AP Rocky in the most hilarious way possible.

“Can I get my six-pack back first?” the “Please Don’t Stop the Music” artist, 36, joked to E! News at the launch of her Fenty Hair on Monday, June 10. “I don’t think I ever had one but still. Let me go to Carnival one summer? Please, one summer.”

The singer admitted she “would not be mad” if she got pregnant, but added, “I would just cry out of pure anxiety for one day and then I think I’ll just get over it the next.”

“I won’t be mad, I would just be scared,” she said with a sweet giggle.

The denial followed a viral video of the Barbados songstress in April, where she attended a dinner with beauty professionals in Malibu. In the clip, Rihanna clinked her champagne glass with a companion, lifted it to her mouth, and then sneakily put it down without taking a sip.

“Rihanna’s pregnant again bye,” one user wrote via X. Meanwhile another added, “Rihanna pregnant again… ASAP WHEN I CATCH YOU IM CUTTING IT OFF.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 35, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022. Just nine months later, the “Disturbia” singer broke the internet by revealing her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance in February 2023, proudly displaying a noticeable baby bump.

Rihanna agreed to perform the prestigious Super Bowl show before becoming pregnant with her second child in September 2022, just four months after RZA’s birth. The Ocean’s 8 actress gave birth to her son, Riot, in August 2023.

Getty Images

The A-list couple were longtime friends before their relationship turned romantic. A$AP Rocky opened for Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour in March 2013, and she later appeared in his “Fashion Killa” music video.

“We started dating with a lot of caution,” the “Rude Boy” singer told Glamour in April of their private relationship. “I just let whatever was supposed to happen, happen … COVID sped up our relationship, which I felt like God knew we needed because we were going to start a family. And had it not been for COVID, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready.”

The pop songstress also has teased wanting to have as many kids as “God wants” with her partner, but if it was up to her, she would have more than two.

“I would try for my girl,” the Fenty Beauty founder told Interview Magazine that same month. “But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”