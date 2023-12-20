Rihanna loves being a parent and is the proud mom to two sons with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. Meet their kids, see what she’s said about parenthood and find out if she wants more children.

How Many Kids Does Rihanna Have?

The “Diamonds” singer became a mother when she welcomed baby No. 1, son RZA, with Rocky in May 2022. Despite confirming his birth, the couple didn’t announce his name until his first birthday. They chose the moniker after Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

Rihanna told British Vogue that the birth experience was “beautiful,” though admitted that life became “nuts” when she brought him home.

“Those first days are insane,” she shared during the March 2023 interview. “You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

The Fenty Beauty founder later announced she was pregnant with baby No. 2 while performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023. She then gave birth to their son Riot in August 2023.

“They only shared the news with close friends and family,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “They just want to focus all their attention on their beautiful baby right now.”

What Has Rihanna Said About Motherhood?

While Rihanna has tried to keep her sons out of the spotlight, she has been open about her love of motherhood.

“I’m living for my son. Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account,” she said while appearing on the “Process with Nate Burleson” podcast in February 2023. “Skydiving?! You really think about stuff like that — it’s not worth it. Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It’s very small and cloudy, it just got better with him. It’s so much hard work but nothing is more fulfilling than that.”

She also previously said that being a parent made her feel like she could “take on the world and do anything” during a press conference about her decision to perform at the Super Bowl.

Does Rihanna Want More Children?

While neither Rihanna nor Rocky have announced that they’re expecting more children, the “Umbrella” singer has hinted that she hopes to expand their family.

When Rihanna was asked by E! News if there’s anything that she “can’t do” in December 2023, she jokingly replied, “So far, have daughters!” She continued to show her interest by adding, “I’m batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed.”

Rocky also implied that he wants more children when he told Complex that he and Rihanna “do a great job at collaborating and making children” during a November 2023 interview. “I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that out there,” he stated.