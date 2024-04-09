Rihanna Plastic Surgery Transformation: Before, After Photos

Did Rihanna Get Plastic Surgery? Before and After Photos of the Singer Over the Years

Rihanna has always been a striking beauty ever since she launched her music career in 2005. Like most celebrities, she has been hit with plastic surgery speculation by fans.

The “Work” singer has yet to publicly announce getting any form of cosmetic enhancements. Since having kids RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, however, Rihanna has shared which parts of her body she’d like to alter.

“I want my titties pinned back to my shoulders, right where they used to be,” Rihanna told Interview Magazine in April 2024. “I don’t want implants. I just want a lift.”