Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Working on Baby No. 3 While in the Bahamas EXCL

Rihanna has been playing down talk of baby number three, but a source exclusively tells Life & Style she and A$AP Rocky are more than ready for another addition to their family – and they’ve been living the ultimate good life while they’re at it.

“Rihanna turned 36 this year and she’d love to have more kids,” the source says. “She wants to do it the natural way, not with IVF or anything like that, so there’s no time to waste and she knows it.”

The “Umbrella” singer, 36, has been quick to add to her family with rapper A$AP Rocky, 35, since the two first got together in 2021. Their first child, a son, RZA, was born in May 2022, followed by a second son, Riot, in August 2023.

“Her youngest is a year old now,” the source continues, “so she’s ready to take on another pregnancy and of course it’s no secret she’d love to have a little girl so that’s part of the push to try again.”

Rihanna joked with E! News in December 2023 that the only thing she can’t manage to do so far was “have daughters!”

She then hinted she and A$AP Rocky were planning on having another kid, saying, “I’m batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed.”

“She and Rocky aren’t putting pressure on anything,” the insider dishes. “They’re in love and enjoying their time together and not under any deadline.”

The two musicians first sparked rumors of their romance when they posed together at The Fashion Awards in London, in December 2019. Rihanna was dating Hassan Jameel at the time, but broke up with him shortly afterwards in January 2020.

The “We Found Love” singer was then spotted at one of Rocky’s concerts the same month. Later that year, the two spent Christmas together on a yacht in Barbados.

While fans the world over gushed about their vacation and speculated over their rumored relationship, Rocky was the one that ultimately confirmed they were dating in an interview with GQ in May 2021.

“[It’s] so much better when you got The One,” the rapper said. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

“I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.” He went on to call his new girlfriend “the love of my life” and “my lady.”

Rocky and Rihanna took to the Bahamas in August with kids in tow. The two were sighted swimming with both their little ones and playing in the water.

“They’ve been having a wonderful time with her family in the Bahamas,” the source says. “Rocky is totally one of them now and very much loved.”

The insider suggests that this very vacation may be the opportune time to begin the tough work of adding to their family!

“It’s just been a very happy and sweet time and the hope is that she’ll come home from this trip with a bun in the oven.”