She’s still bad gal RiRi! Rihanna thrilled fans by wearing a sexy schoolgirl outfit where she flashed her butt in an Instagram video she shared on Tuesday, July 23.

The Savage X Fenty founder, 36, rocked a pleated miniskirt with a half-tucked blue oxford shirt unbuttoned nearly to her waist. She showed off a black pushup bra underneath and later matching black panties as she flounced down the street. Rihanna added to the look with white cuffed socks and black shoes.

“Since I clearly won’t be achieving my six pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties!” RiRi joked in the caption. While walking, she stopped at one point to hop and pulled up her skirt to reveal her underwear.

“That’s a cute bra too,” a woman could be heard off-camera telling Rihanna, who responded, “Savage, have you heard of it?” referring to her lingerie brand.

Fans raved over the “Work” singer’s video and schoolgirl look. “Need the whole fit downnn,” one user wrote in the comments, while another added, “Sis showing the goodsssss.” A follower gushed, “SEXY GAL AND FOREVER THE BADDEST TO DO IT!!!!”

However, the most liked comment came when a fan asked wrote, “Now match them panties to the album…,” which had more than 18,000 “likes” as of Wednesday, July 24. Another user wrote, “So the album is called ‘Shoes & Panties,’ right?!?!” which had more than 5,000 “likes.”

Rihanna’s fans have been pestering her about when she’s going to release her ninth studio album in nearly all of her posts. Her last album, Anti, dropped in January 2016. Since then, Rihanna has focused on becoming an entrepreneur, building Savage X, Fenty Beauty and other businesses that have made her a billionaire.

One fan came to RiRi’s defense, writing, “Y’all in these comments are EXHAUSTING! Every damn post asking her ‘where’s the album?’ I get it y’all it’s been 9 years. But chill out it’s exhausting & overbearing. like she can’t go one damn post without y’all yelling ‘where’s the album?’ Why can’t y’all just enjoy everything she’s done in this moment. The best things come to those who wait.”

The Barbados-born songstress worried fans when she wore a T-shirt reading “I’m Retired, This Is As Dressed Up As I Get,” while out and about in New York City with partner A$AP Rocky on June 6.

“People got triggered with that retired word,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight on June 10. “They were like ‘We’re never getting an album now.’ No one read the other line, it was something about, ‘This is as dressed up as I get.'”

The “Love the Way You Lie” singer said she’s still working on her upcoming album, which fans refer to as R9, but that she’s gone back to the drawing board as her life has changed so much.

Rihanna and Rocky, 35, welcomed their first child, son RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022. Fans thought she might be returning to music when the performer announced she would be the Super Bowl LVII half time entertainer. However, upon taking the stage on February 12, 2023, she debuted a noticeable baby bump, announcing to the world she was pregnant with baby No. 2. The couple welcomed son Riot in August 2023.

“I think that music, for me, is a new discovery,” Rihanna explained to ET. “I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I’m gonna start – give me a second!”

“Yeah, I’m starting over,” she added. “But I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with.”