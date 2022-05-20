Busy mama! Rihanna stepped out in Los Angeles just six days after giving birth to baby No. 1, a boy, with A$AP Rocky.

The Fenty Beauty founder, 34, was photographed on Thursday, May 19, climbing into a black SUV while leaving her home in West Hollywood with a bodyguard in tow, according to pictures obtained by TMZ. RiRi appeared to be alone during the outing.

The new mama looked stylish in oversized black sweatpants and grey sweatshirt, which she accessorized with sunglasses and a stack of gold necklaces.

Rihanna and A$AP, 33, welcomed a baby boy on May 13, according to the outlet. Life & Style/In Touch confirmed the birth on May 19.

Pregnancy speculation first began swirling about the “Love on the Brain” singer in November 2021, two months before she confirmed the rumors herself by showing off her growing baby bump in New York City in February 2021.

“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” the Ocean’s Eight actress captioned her pregnancy reveal via Instagram. The photos featured the Barbados native baring her baby bump in jeans and a long pink coat as she held hands with A$AP in the streets of Harlem.

The A-list couple was definitely ready to welcome their first child and became “more in love than ever” amid Rihanna’s pregnancy, an insider told In Touch exclusively in January.

“She’s always wanted to be a mom and now, it’s happening for her,” the insider gushed, adding that the “Only Girl” singer’s pregnancy was a “dream come true.”

The Grammy winner opened up about the experience in February. “It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it.”

A$AP noted that he was “excited” for all the unknowns of fatherhood. “I’m just excited for what I don’t know yet. Everything is new to me,” he explained.

It was clear the “Praise the Lord” rapper was absolutely smitten over Rihanna’s changing body. “Not to lie or gas it, I’ve just never seen a female look so beautiful pregnant,” the New York native told Extra that same month.

Shortly before welcoming their son, Ri and A$AP sparked engagement rumors. In the rapper’s music video for “D.M.B,” which dropped on May 5, there is a scene with the songstress that alludes to them getting hitched. In one shot, A$AP’s gold grills read, “Marry Me?” while Rihanna’s say, “I Do.” The music video ends with the couple smiling together while Ri is wearing a red veil.

Two months prior, the “Umbrella” singer was photographed wearing a large diamond ring on ~that~ finger while shopping for baby clothes in Los Angeles on March 20.

Days later, Rihanna was wearing the same ring while out in Santa Monica. She responded to a photographer who commented on her “beautiful ring” and asked if she was engaged. “This old ring?” Rihanna laughed in a video obtained by Daily Mail.