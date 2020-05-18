Congratulations! Rooney Mara and her fiancé, Joaquin Phoenix, are expecting their first child together, a source tells Life & Style. Page Six was the first to report on the actress’ pregnancy.

Rooney, 35, and Joaquin, 45, first met on the set of Her in 2012. At the time, Joaquin thought the brunette beauty wanted nothing to do with him. However, that wasn’t the case — she was simply shy. “We were just friends, email friends,” he told Vanity Fair in November 2019 about how their connection started. “I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The two reunited in 2016 to work together on Mary Magdalene. They made their first public appearance together as a couple the following year at the Cannes Film Festival. In July 2019, the Carol actress and the Joker star got engaged.

The pair have always kept their romance low-key. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the private pair were planning an “intimate affair” with close friends and family, a source told Life & Style in February. “They want to be surrounded by nature when they exchange their vows and are currently looking at venues in California,” the insider revealed at the time. “They have their heart set on somewhere overlooking the ocean in Big Sur.”

It doesn’t come as a total shocker that the pair are going strong. After all, she’s The One.

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

“Rooney is the love of Joaquin’s life — she gets him unlike any other woman, and he feels comfortable enough to open up to her,” a second insider told Life & Style. “He trusts her with his life.”

Part of why their relationship works is because they “share the same values,” the source divulged. “They’re both extremely spiritual and are animal-rights activists. And they were both vegans before they even met, which is a good thing because I don’t think Joaquin could marry a meat-eater.”

We can’t wait to see what the next chapter holds for them!

Life & Style has reached out to reps, but they have not responded to comment.