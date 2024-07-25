Scott Disick made rare comments about his past struggles with drugs and alcohol on the season 5 finale of The Kardashians. During the Thursday, July 25, episode, Scott, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian took blood tests to determine their biological ages compared to their calendar ages.

While Kris, 68, Kim, 43, and Khloé, 40, were all “biologically” years younger than their ages, Scott, 41, was told, “Your biological age is the same as your calendar age. Usually what that means in your past is you probably have not focused on health as much.”

The Talentless founder agreed with that evaluation. “There was probably 10 to 15 years there I was going pretty heavy in …” He was cut off by Khloé, who jumped in and said, “Doing things he shouldn’t have been doing,” while Kris added, “Drugs.”

“Drugs, yeah, thanks,” Scott confirmed, to which Kim added, “Drugs and alcohol.” The reality star admitted, “[It was] 15 years of really beating myself down.” However, overall, the family was happy with Scott’s results, as Khloé pointed out, “That’s fantastic because we didn’t really know where this was going to go for Scott.”

Scott’s drug and alcohol abuse was documented on the family’s reality shows over the years. On a 2010 episode of Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, he admitted, “[Kourtney] doesn’t really always 100 percent understand that it’s a real disease that I have, and it’s not just something that I can turn off and on.”

Things took a turn for the worst when Scott lost both of his parents within months of each other in 2013 and early 2014. That June, he was hospitalized for alcohol poisoning, which led him to enter a rehab facility in Connecticut. “I was scared,” he said on Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons. “My heart was racing, and at the same time the sleeping pills were kicking in and pulling my heart down. I just thought that was gonna be my time.”

Of his decision to finally seek treatment, he added, “I’ve gone over this in my head so many times to try to live a cleaner life, and for some reason, I just keep going back to the same routine. I’ve pretty much become a broken record and I’m sick of hearing myself talk about the problems I have that I don’t fix. And I’ve always known for a long time I did need to get some help to get to a better place.”

It took a few more stints in rehab before Scott finally got sober following his split from Kourtney Kardashian in 2015. He also checked into rehab in Colorado in May 2020 to deal with “past traumas,” with his lawyer, Marty Singer, confirming that the treatment was not due to substance abuse.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” Marty shared at the time. “He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.”