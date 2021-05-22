Rebuilding. Scott Disick‘s biggest concern now that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending is “getting out of touch” with the Kardashian-Jenner family — and it looks like his “fear” is coming true.

“Scott’s been in Miami with Amelia and, honestly, things haven’t been the same since KUWTK stopped filming and Kourtney [Kardashian] and Travis began dating,” an insider told Us Weekly on Friday, May 21. “Scott feels not just disconnected from Kourtney, but also all the Kardashians. This was his biggest fear — getting out of touch with his ‘family,’ and now him being on the outskirts with Kourtney is affecting him completely.”

On May 14, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that the Poosh founder, 42, had “new firm boundaries in place” for the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, amid her romance with boyfriend Travis Barker. While the changes to their relationship have made things “awkward” with the Talentless founder, “it’s what’s best for everyone.”

However, Scott and Kourtney share kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, and are still dedicated coparents. “They talk about the kids and figure out the kids’ schedules,” the source added before noting that aside from discussing their children, “there’s no room for added communication at all.”

“Each time that Kourtney was with another guy, Scott was not intimidated at all,” the insider noted. “In fact, she’d still invite him on family vacations and Scott felt that Kourtney’s boyfriends were probably more intimidated by him and their close bond than he was of them. But something’s different now.”

Naturally, the father of three will be staying in his children’s lives no matter what. “Scott will always be the kids’ dad and Kourt wants them to spend so much time with him as possible,” the source said. “She’ll always root for Scott to be as happy and healthy as possible. However, because of how happy Travis makes her and how happy she is to spend time with him, she’s not going to share that time with Scott.”

Amelia Hamlin/Instagram; Travis Barker/Instagram

Despite Scott’s worries, the famous family is already making moves on their upcoming Hulu series. Kourtney and Travis, 45, are “already discussing their relationship being part of the new show on Hulu,” a separate source previously told In Touch. “All the press you’re seeing right now about Travis’ family drama is just building up hype. The Kardashians are smart and know what they’re doing.”