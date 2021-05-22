Heart eyes! Scott Disick gushed over Khloé Kardashian‘s new swimsuit photo, which she posted just one month after her unedited bikini photo conrtroversy.

“Wow,” the 37-year-old commented on the stunning selfie snapshot of the Good American founder, 36, in a green string bikini on Thursday, May 20. The photo was posted to promote KoKo’s new line of bikinis with her popular clothing brand — and the Talentless founder wasn’t the only one who noticed how gorgeous she looked. Her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, commented with three heart-eyed emojis on the post.

Instagram

On April 4, an “unauthorized” and seemingly unedited photo of the Revenge Body host going makeup-free in a cheetah print string bikini started circulating on social media while the Kardashian-Jenners celebrated Easter weekend together in Palm Springs. Her team quickly tracked down the source of the image leak and had it scrubbed from the internet.

The next day, KKW Brands chief marketing officer and family friend Tracy Romulus issued a statement regarding the photo. “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” she told Page Six. “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

“[Khloé] hated [the photo] and demanded her team take it down,” an insider told Life & Style on April 6. The source noted that the photo wasn’t something “she would have posted without some serious altering.”

One day later, the reality star broke her silence in a statement via Instagram. “The photo that was posted this week is beautiful,” she wrote. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are.”