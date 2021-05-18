Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Abs 1 Month After Photoshop Controversy

We see you! Khloé Kardashian flaunted her rock-hard abs on Tuesday, May 18, one month after the reality star came under fire for seemingly editing a bikini photo.

The thirst traps were to promote her new line of Good American bikinis dropping later this month, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, wore a forest green string bikini from the collection. The first photo showed only her body sitting against the wall. She also posted a video from a bathroom showing off more angles of her curves.

“Yessss body,” Kylie Jenner gushed in the comments while Kim Kardashian wrote, “Wow!!!” with heart-eyed smiley faces and fire emojis.

On April 4, while the Kardashian-Jenners were enjoying Easter weekend at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home, an “unauthorized” photo began circulating on social media that showed a makeup-free Khloé standing in a cheetah-print string bikini. This led fans to accuse the E! star of using Photoshop on her other swimsuit pictures. Her team swiftly began scrubbing the snapshot off of the internet.

“She hated it and demanded her team take it down,” a source told Life & Style on April 6, adding that the photo wasn’t something “she would have posted without some serious altering.”

Khloé broke her silence about the incident on April 7 and posted an “unretouched and unfiltered” video of her body.

“The photo that was posted this week is beautiful,” the Revenge Body host began in a lengthy written statement. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are.”

She continued, “In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. ‘Khloé is the fat sister,’ ‘Khloé is the ugly sister,’ ‘Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different,’ ‘The only way she could have ever lost that weight must have been from surgery.’”

While the Strong Looks Better Naked author said she wasn’t looking for “sympathy,” she hoped people could acknowledge her for “being human.”

“I am not perfect but I promise you that I try everyday to live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness,” she added. “It doesn’t mean that I have not made mistakes. But I am not going to lie. It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me.”