Sending support! Khloé Kardashian’s family, including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, and A-list friends like Ariana Grande and Malika Haqq reacted after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star broke her silence about the leaked unedited bikini photo drama.

The Good American founder, 36, shared an “unretouched and unfiltered” video of her body via Instagram on Wednesday, April 7, with a lengthy statement about the situation.

“The photo that was posted this week is beautiful,” the Revenge Body host began in a lengthy written statement. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are.”

The picture in question was posted on Sunday, April 4, and showed Khloé standing in a cheetah-print string bikini during what appeared to be the famous brood’s Easter celebration at Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs. KoKo’s team immediately tried scrubbing the “unauthorized” photo, which they said was posted by an unnamed assistant, off of the internet.

An insider told Life & Style the mom of one “went ballistic” when she saw what had been shared. “She hated it and demanded her team take it down,” the insider explained.

“In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author continued. “‘Khloé is the fat sister,’ ‘Khloé is the ugly sister,’ ‘Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different,’ ‘The only way she could have ever lost that weight must have been from surgery.’”

Khloé noted some people might not have sympathy for her because she “grew up in a life of privilege” and “signed up for all of this” by doing a reality show.

“I’m, of course, not asking for sympathy but I am asking to be acknowledged for being human,” she wrote. “I am not perfect but I promise you that I try everyday to live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness. It doesn’t mean that I have not made mistakes. But I am not going to lie. It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me.”

